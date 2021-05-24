iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Download Available Now

Apple has released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the public today. The latest release of iOS 14 brings some minor new improvements to the table, including support for lossless music streaming in Apple Music, though the feature itself will go live in June. Alongside iOS 14.6, Apple also released watchOS 7.5 to the public for all compatible Apple Watch models.

One of the key new changes in iOS 14.6 will be the addition of Apple Card Family. This will allow you to share your Apple Card with up to five people in your family. Families will also be able to use Apple Card Family to track their expenses and monitor their spending habits. The Podcasts app is getting an improvement and gaining subscription support for channels and individual shows.

There are some other bug fixes and improvements in iOS 14.6 as well. The full change-log of the update is as follows:

Apple Card Family

Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 can be downloaded on all compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The public release build of iOS 14.6 and the second Release Candidate have the same build number, so if you are on the iOS 14 beta program, you are already running the same build on your device.