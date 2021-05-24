iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Features: What’s New

Apple released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 for all compatible iPhones and iPads today. While not as big of an update as iOS 14.5, the latest point release of iOS 14 does pack some notable new features. Here’s everything that’s new in iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6.

iOS 14.6 brings some minor but important usability improvements. The Podcasts, Find My, and Apple Card are getting some useful new features as a part of the update.

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Features: Everything That’s New

Apple Card Family

iOS 14.6 marks the launch of Apple Card Family. This will allow you to share your Apple Card with up to five people in your family above 13. Family members will also be able to track expenses and manage their spending using the Wallet app.

Podcats App Gains Subscription Support

The updated Podcasts app in iOS 14.6 will allow you to subscribe to channels and individual shows.

AirTag Improvements

AirTag is also getting a much-needed improvement as a part of iOS 14.6. Now, when one taps on an AirTag, it will show the partially masked phone number of the owner.

Improved Lost Mode in Find My App

The Lost mode feature in Find My for AirTag and other accessories will allow one to add an email address instead of a phone number.

Apple Music Lossless Support

iOS 14.6 adds support for Apple Music Lossless along with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. You will be able to stream music in Lossless or Hi-Res quality from your iPhone and enjoy a superior sound quality.

Bugfixes

Apart from all the above new features and changes, iOS 14.6 also fixes some bugs and issues with Unlock with Apple Watch, performance issues, etc. Hopefully, this should fix the performance issues that many iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 owners have been facing on iOS 14.5.1. Below are all the bugs that Apple says have been fixed with the iOS 14.6 update:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

If you find any other changes in iOS 14.6 that’s not mentioned above, do drop a comment and let us know!