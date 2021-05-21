iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Release Candidate 2 Download Available Now



Apple has released the second Release Candidate build of iOS 14.6 to developers. The second RC build comes less than a week after the first RC build was released.

iOS 14.6 is going to bring Apple Card Family improvements. It will also bring Apple Music Lossless Audio streaming with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support to all iPhones and iPad. The first beta of iOS 14.6 introduced a new feature that lets you update your iPhone to the latest Release Candidate build without having to remove the beta profile from the device.

Apple has already seeded the first beta of iOS 14.7 to developers as well. This will likely be the last major release of iOS 14 before iOS 15 beta releases are seeded by Apple.

iOS 14.6 will likely be the last major point build of iOS 14 from Apple before WWDC, which is scheduled to be held virtually in the second week of June.

iOS 14.6 RC and iPadOS 14.6 RC 2 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

If you install iOS 14.6 RC 2 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.