iOS 14.6 Users Are Complaining of Battery Drain and Heating Issue

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14.6. Now iPhone users are complaining about significant battery drain issues across all devices running iOS 14.6. Battery drain is a common issue after an update. However, in this case, some users are reporting a severe battery problem.

It seems like only some iPhone users running iOS 14.6 are facing a battery drain issue. This is not the first time iOS 14 users are facing battery issues. Alongside battery drain, users also report that the battery is overheating even when the phone is not used for several hours.

Many worry that battery drain issues and overheating will cause the Battery Health to drop. A set of iPhone users say the battery drain issue is very evident while using Podcast app. It is still too early to blame an app for the issue; in all likelihood using any app could be causing battery drain. Meanwhile, those using older iPhones are reporting a significant boost in performance after updating to iOS 14.6. We wonder whether it has something to do with the battery drain issue.

Heya @Apple

iOS 14.6 Heating Alert

What about testing your iOS update before general release?

iOS 14.6 just set a new record in battery drain, and seems to damage battery health as well plus Heating Problem. My iPhone 11 burning my hand.🔥🔥 — Manik Prasher (@PrasherManik) May 25, 2021

iOS 14.6 comes with a slew of new features, including Apple Card Family, Podcasts App Gains Subscription, AirTag improvements, Apple Music Lossless support, and much more. It also squashes bugs related to performance issues on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. If you have already updated your iPhone to iOS 14.6 and are facing battery drain issues, check out these tips to improve your iPhone battery life.

Our Take

Battery Drain issues are relatively common after a significant update. Post update iOS works in the background to complete specific tasks like indexing. This is one of the reasons we witness battery drain soon after the update. However, if the battery issue persists after a couple of charging cycles, it points towards a software bug. Are you facing battery drain issues on iOS 14.6? Let us know in the comments below.