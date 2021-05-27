iOS 14.6 vs iOS 14.5.1 Speed Test

Apple released iOS 14.6 earlier this week. The latest point release of iOS 14 brings some bug fixes, Apple Card Family support, and subscription support in the Apple Podcasts app. With iOS 14.5.1 causing performance and throttling issues on many iPhones, has Apple fixed these issues on iOS 14.6?

On iOS 14.5.1, we saw that the iPhone XR performed better than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in many benchmarks. Thankfully, with iOS 14.6, Apple seems to have addressed all such issues, with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 performing as expected. The performance is still not back to pre-iOS 14.5.1 levels as the iPhone XR manages to beat the iPhone 11 in some app loading rounds, but it is a major step up from iOS 14.5.1.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of iOS 14.6 is that it has a negative impact on the battery life of almost all iPhones. A battery drain test has shown iOS 14.6, causing the battery life of iPhone 11 to decline by over 30 minutes. Other iPhones have also seen a similar decline in their battery life on iOS 14.6.

What’s worse is that iOS 14.5.1 already had a negative impact on the battery life of all compatible iPhones, so Apple, instead of fixing the issue, seems to have just made matters worse with iOS 14.6. If you have already updated your iPhone to iOS 14.6, you can at least enjoy the improved performance.

How has your iPhone’s performance been after updating it to iOS 14.6? Has it fixed all the throttling issues that you were facing on iOS 14.5.1? Drop a comment and let us know!