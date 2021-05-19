iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to developers.

iOS 14.7 will likely be the last major release of a point build of iOS 14 from Apple before WWDC, which is scheduled to be held virtually in the second week of June.

Apple is yet to release iOS 14.6 to the public but the company has already seeded the first beta of iOS 14.7.

Alongside the first beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, Apple also seeded the first beta of tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to developers.

iOS 14.7 Beta 1 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 1 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The first public beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 should also be released to the public within the next 24 hours.

At the moment, it is unclear what changes iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 Beta 1 bring to the table. If you install iOS 14.7 Beta 1 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.