Stunning iOS 15 Concept Envisions Lock Screen Widgets, Split View Multitasking, More

Apple’s WWDC 2021 is just about two weeks away now. The event will kick off at 10:00 AM on the 7th of June, 2021. Amid the high excitement levels for the event, an iOS 15 concept has popped up on the internet. The concept imagines iOS with redesigned lock screen widgets, split-view multitasking, macOS Big Sur-like app icon, and more.

Apple announces new versions of its operating system every year at the WWDC. Likewise, this year too, Apple is expected to announce iOS 15 and macOS 12 at the event. If you’re anything like us, you can’t contain the excitement, amid all the news floating around of a new MacBook Pro launching at WWDC 2021. This might be the first time (in years!) that Apple will announce a new hardware product at the event.

Amid all the news, an iOS 15 concept has popped up on the internet. The concept was posted on YouTube by Nicholas Ghigo. The concept shows what iOS would look like if it adopted all the features users have been requesting for years now. It shows an all-new lock screen with small informational widgets below the time.

The next major thing, which Apple might actually adopt on the next version of iOS, is macOS Big Sur-like icons. Love it or hate it, but Apple likes to maintain a familiar look on all of its operating system, and even product (in reference to 2021 MacBook Air renders with iMac like colors).

Moreover, the concept shows apps having an upper layer of security. Apps are shown having a ‘lock’ icon displayed on top of them suggesting the operating system might feature Face ID to lock apps. Moreover, there’s a ‘Goodnight Mode’ that triggers when you sleep. It shows the time when the phone is plugged in via MagSafe charging.

At last, the concept shows iOS 15 having a split-view multitasking screen. With Apple pushing upwards of 6-inches as default for most of its model, it won’t be a surprise if the Cupertino-based giant actually incorporates this feature into iOS.

What are your thoughts on the iOS 15 concept? Pen down your thoughts in the comments section below!