iOS 15 Could Feature Redesigned Lock Screen, New Food Tracking Functionality

Apple is just days away from announced iOS 15 at its WWDC 2021 event. And even though we’re so close to its announcement, we’ve heard very few things about the updates coming to the operating system. Apple’s managed to keep things under the blanket with iOS 15, unlike its hardware announcements, where we see the plethora of leaks before the official announcement.

An unverified source that spoke to writer Connor Jewiss this week revealing some of the information about the upcoming update. Jewiss didn’t share any screenshots but says that he’s “seen” iOS 15‌.

Read: Confirmed iOS 15 Features Based on Leaks

iOS 15: Redesigned Lock Screen, New Notification System, Food Tracking Functionality

When I said I’d seen some iOS 15, I’m not going to disappoint: ◼️- Dark Mode UI tweaks

💬- Messages app tweaks

🍴- Food tracking and other new features in Health

🔧- Confirmation of UI changes from previous screenshot rumor

🔴- New notification settings and look on lockscreen — Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) May 25, 2021

According to Jewiss, Apple is planning to add MyFitnessPal’s like food tracking functionality to iOS’s Health app. With the new feature, you’ll be able to log food on the Health app, keeping a track of your calorie intake. Since the Health app can already track your workout, the app might be able to offer some more insights based on your calorie intake.

The ‘source’ also said that we could see an operating system somewhat based on the screenshots that were posted by Apple during the new accessibility features announcement. The new operating system could feature inset cells and merged navigation bars.

Jewiss also says that Apple will be tweaking the Dark Mode in iOS 15. There’s no word on what these tweaks will be, but it might be the ability to turn on Dark Mode for specific apps. Moreover, a new notification system could be on our way. Though this has been reported before.

iOS 15 could allow us to set different notification preferences for different times. For e.g., a notification would be delivered ‘silently’ when it’s bedtime whereas it will be delivered with sound during the daytime. Apple is also changing the way notifications are grouped on the lock screen.

iMore’s Oliver Haslam has also reported a few features that could make our way with iOS 15. He says that the source isn’t verified, but corroborates Jewiss’ claims. He says that a more ‘complex’ lock screen would be introduced with iOS 15. Our wish of the iOS 15 concept with new widgets under the time stamp might come true.

We’ll get to know more about iOS 15 and macOS 12 as the WWDC 2021 keynote approaches. What features are you looking forward to with iOS 15? Let us know in the comments section below!