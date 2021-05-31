When Will Apple Release iOS 15? Here’s Our Prediction

In just a week from now, Apple will be holding its yearly developer conference to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and the next major release of macOS. iOS 15 will not be as feature-packed of a release as iOS 15, but it should still come with some major useability enhancements. When will Apple release iOS 15 to the public, though? Here’s our prediction!

If you don’t follow the Apple news cycle closely, the first question in your mind will be when would Apple announce iOS 15? The answer to this is pretty simple. WWDC 2021 is scheduled to take place from June 7-11, and Apple will announce iOS 15 at the opening keynote of its developer conference. The keynote is scheduled to take place on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Apple will release the first beta of iOS 15 right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2021. So, if you are of the more adventurous kind and don’t mind running a buggy and unstable OS on your phone, you can install the iOS 15 beta on it.

Apple tends to release every major new iOS release in September after announcing it at WWDC. Despite the pandemic that delayed the iPhone 12 launch last year, Apple released iOS 14 to the public in September itself. With most of the COVID-related restrictions relaxed in the US, there’s little reason to think that Apple won’t release iOS 15 to the public in September, just like it has done in the past.

This year’s iOS 15 release is not expected to be packed with a lot of major new features. Instead, Apple is rumored to introduce a redesigned Control Center and Lock Screen, further enhance its widgets implementation, and more. Here is a roundup of the confirmed iOS 15 features based on leaks.

The major changes are going to be reserved for iPadOS 15 this year, which among other things, is expected to introduce a redesigned home screen with widgets support and further improve the multitasking experience. iPadOS 15 will also be released to the public alongside iOS 15 in September itself.