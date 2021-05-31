Thanks to MagSafe, Man Recovers iPhone 12 Pro Dropped in Canal

Apple markets MagSafe for iPhone as a wireless charging feature. However, a man in Berlin recovered his iPhone 12 Pro dropped in a canal using a fishing stick and magnets — which, thankfully, snapped on to iPhone’s MagSafe.

Frederik Riedel, an app developer, and his friend were at a canal in Berlin on a Saturday night when his friend dropped his iPhone 12 Pro into the canal. He and his friend tried to recover the iPhone, however, their efforts went futile.

After hours of brainstorming, he and his friend attached some magnets to the end of a fishing stick and dropped it in the mud. To everyone’s surprise, they were able to catch the lost iPhone 12 Pro as the magnet attached to the iPhone’s back — thanks to MagSafe.

We built a magnetic fishing rod and catched it!!!!! MagSafe ftw pic.twitter.com/M4g4RTLZxF — Frederik Riedel 🐻‍❄️ (@frederikRiedel) May 30, 2021

And even more surprising thing was that the iPhone was in perfect condition. It showed no signs of wear and tear and was working normally. They even found a Nintendo Switch in the mud, though it was later found to be not working.

Although Apple doesn’t tout its smartphone to be one of the toughest phones in the world, we have seen stories of an iPhone surviving a fall from the plane, and an iPhone surviving the extreme Icelandic weather. And even more recently, a man in Taiwan recovered his iPhone 11 dropped in a lake one year ago.

Have you heard a story of an iPhone outliving extreme conditions? Let us know in the comments section below!