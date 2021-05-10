iPhone 12 Pro Max Beats Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in DXOMARK Battery Test

DXOMARK’s first-ever battery test results are out and iPhone 12 Pro Max has taken lead over Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, and OnePlus 8T taking first place in the USA, and fourth place worldwide.

DXOMARK excels in testing cameras of smartphones. Last year, iPhone 12 Pro ranked lower than Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mi 10 Ultra, taking the same fourth place overall. The company has now started covering other aspects of a smartphone, including display, audio, and battery, and has started giving smartphones rank based on them.

In the worldwide rankings, iPhone 12 Pro Max has managed to rank fourth in battery tests, ranking below Samsung Galaxy M51, Wiko Power U30, and Oppo Find X3 Neo. When comparing to smartphones sold in the United States, iPhone 12 Pro Max has achieved the first position, beating popular smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 8T, Google Pixel 5, and Mi 10T Ultra 5G.

DXOMARK has established a thorough battery test that comprises testing battery’s autonomy, charging, and efficiency.

“DXOMARK has developed its Battery testing protocol, and we described in general terms the kinds of tests we perform so as to score smartphone battery performance for autonomy (how long a charge lasts, a.k.a. battery life), charging (how long it takes to recharge), and efficiency (how effectively the device manages its battery during charge up and discharge).”

iPhone 12 Pro Max has secured an overall 78 score in the battery test, ahead of the OnePlus 8T’s 71 score, and S21 Ultra’s 70 score. According to DXOMARK, iPhone 12 Pro Max has 2 days and one hour of battery life, takes 57 minutes to reach 80% charge, and can take up to 2 hours and 27 minutes for a full charge.

What are your thoughts on DXOMARK’s battery test? Have you experienced a similar battery performance on your iPhone 12 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments section below!