This Brilliant iPhone 13 Pro Concept Uses Offset Design to Eliminate Notch

Every year Apple releases a new iPhone, and this year it is the iPhone 13. The yearly iterative upgrade comes with a series of new features and hardware. In the recent past, smartphones have been anything but interesting. A new concept called “iPhone M1” is here to help us imagine iPhone 13 Pro in a whole new way.

The iPhone M1 concept is drastically different from the previous iPhone 13 concepts. We know that iPhone 13 will feature a glass back at the back and rounded corners. The latest concept features an outlandish design with the camera unit protruding from the rest of the device.

Previous reports have already hinted that iPhone 13 would feature a smaller notch. Furthermore, iPhone 13 leaked case has also revealed the same. The latest concept boasts an unsymmetrical design to deal with a notch. In this particular arrangement, the notch is raised above and thus will not hinder the viewing experience. The center-notch housing Face ID and the selfie camera are moved to the top, thanks to the offset design.

So here is the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max Concept Trailer with amazing All-new design, beautiful display, and the new M1 chip. Apple will launch the new 2021 iPhones in September 2021.

The concept imagines iPhone 13 Pro with M1 Chip. We are not sure what this means as Apple’s Bionic custom chips already power iPhones. The concept design does an excellent job of reimagining a notch on an iPhone. We wonder if Apple will ever implement such drastic design changes. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 in the second half of this year. It is expected to feature a display with a higher refresh rate, mmWave 5G support outside the US, LPTO display, and much more.