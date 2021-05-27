Entire iPhone 13 Lineup Could Feature Sensor-Shift Camera Stabalization

A report by Digitimes hints that all iPhone 13 models could come with a sensor-shift stabilization camera. The demand for Voice coil motors for iPhone is expected to exceed that of Android phones. The VCM is a vital component used in sensor-shift focus setup, and the increase in demand indicates wider adoption.

Currently, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max offer sensor-shift OIS setup. The setup is known for its high precision and a lighter module. The sensor-shift OIS is not available on other iPhone 12 models.

The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.

The Digitimes report claims that all iPhone 13 models will feature sensor-shift OIS technology. Once this happens, the demand for VCM is expected to “grow 3-4 folds.” On a related note, we hope the iPhone 13 price increase is nominal. Interestingly the orders for VCM for iPhone increases in the second half.

Apple is expected to pull the wraps from the new iPhone 13 later this year. The rumors predict a smaller notch made possible by a new Face ID chip. The New FaceID sensor will most likely be 30-40% smaller in size. The iPhone 13 could also get a 120Hz always-on display. Yet another report claims that iPhone 13 will be available in a 1TB storage option.