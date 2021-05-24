What Do You Think about This iPhone 14 Concept with a Rear Display?

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 13 later this year. Like every year, new iPhone 13 leaks and concepts keep trickling in. The latest concept is one step ahead and imagines the 2022 iPhone 14. The fascinating part is a rear-facing display with a mini control center.

The concept comes from ConceptsiPhone and shows off a familiar yet unique iPhone. Unlike previous concepts, this one features a rather large rectangular rear display next to the camera bump. It shows notifications, battery level for accessories like AirPods, and doubles as a viewfinder for the primary camera. Thanks to the rear display, the main camera can be used as a selfie camera. Lastly, the display could also help locate lost items using AirTags.

iPhone 14 Introducing video 2022 — Apple. All-new iPhone 14 is come with Notchless Display, Quad Camera and Rear Super Retina XDR Display with powerful features.

The latest iPhone 14 concept shows off the fourth camera sensor. On the design front, the concept is based on iPhone 12’s flat-edge design language. The iPhone notch has been a bone of contention. One of the reports claims the iPhone 13 could come with a smaller notch. Meanwhile, the concept has entirely done away with the notch. On a related note, Apple is also expected to introduce punch-hole cameras on iPhones next year.

We are not sure whether Apple will include a secondary display on iPhones anytime soon. Smartphone makers like Nubia and Xiaomi already offer a rear-facing display. Doing so could also shoot up iPhone prices, and perhaps this will hold back Apple. On the contrary, there is a good chance we will get to see notchless displays on iPhones in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple would ditch the notch in favor of in-display Face ID.