iPhone Users Complaining of Apple Music Crashing on iOS 14.5.1 When Using CarPlay

Apple Music is known for seamless connectivity with CarPlay. Now iPhone users are complaining that Apple Music app is crashing when launched with CarPlay. Moreover, the issue is currently impacting only those running iOS 14.5.1. The users have taken to Reddit and highlighted a similar problem.

The Apple Music App has stopped working on Carplay. When I click on it, it opens then immediately closes and goes back to the home screen. No idea what changed. I made sure everything was update on my iPhone, restarted the phone, and power the car radio on and off. Nothing helped.

The OP claims to be using iPhone XR running iOS 14.5.1 and JVC stereo that supports CarPlay. The Apple Music crash issue started only recently and mostly happens when the user turns on WiFi or mobile data. The Reddit report is flooded with more than a hundred comments that detail more or less the same problem.

Same here. Worked this morning, just went for a drive and thats when I noticed it. I also tried to reboot the stereo software and did a hard reset on my phone, 1still nothing. It will play music if I use my phone to pick what I want but will not open the music app at all on the carplay interface.

At this point, rebooting and even performing a hard reset on iPhone doesn’t solve the issue. Furthermore, Apple Music runs just fine when opened from iPhone and connected to Apple CarPlay. It only crashes when you open the app from the CarPlay interface. One of the users says the only fix is to switch off WiFi and mobile data. A look at comments reveals that Apple Music started crashing on CarPlay only after iOS 14.5.1. We hope Apple fixes the issue at the earliest.