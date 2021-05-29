Jony Ive Was Involved in Design Development of 2021 M1 iMac

Apple’s M1 iMac has left many impressed. The new desktop from Apple is one of the brilliant pieces of engineering of the modern world, with the whole computer fitting a shell of only 11.5mm thickness. According to Wired’s review of the desktop computer, Jony Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was involved in the design and development of the 2021 M1 iMac.

Jony Ive was Apple’s Chief Design Officer till 2019. Ive was responsible for the design of the iconic products created by Apple, including the Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and even the Apple Watch. He led the team designing both hardware and software for the company, until 2015 when Ive was given a more executive, non-creative, role.

Ive left Apple to start his independent design firm, LoveForm, which, interestingly, was a client of Apple. According to Wired, Jony Ive oversaw the design of the new iMac, though it isn’t known whether he was part of the design team or his firm helped Apple in designing the new desktop.

But Apple has another reason to reference this old campaign. Jony Ive was involved in the design of this new ‌iMac‌, despite having left Apple back in 2019. Hardware design is a long process, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Ive’s fingerprints are all over this new desktop. But, interestingly, Apple would not confirm or deny if he worked on the 2021 ‌iMac‌ after he left the company – just that he had worked on it.

