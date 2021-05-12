M1 iMac Pre-Order Status Changing to ‘Shipped’ for Some Customers

Ahead of the 24-inch iMac launch on 21st May, many customers who pre-ordered it have had their order status change to “shipped.” The delivery date for such orders is being shown as May 21, the day the products are rumored for retail availability.

Apple products are rarely delivered before their launch date, so do not expect your 24-inch M1 iMac to be delivered before next Friday. The M1 iPad Pro also went on sale alongside the 24-inch iMac, but customers who pre-ordered it are yet to see their order status change to “shipped.” Their order status is still being shown as “processing” or “preparing to ship.” Customers will likely see the order status of their M1 iPad Pro change to “shipped” soon.

The 24-inch M1 iMac is a massive upgrade over the 21.5-inch Intel-based iMacs that it replaces. Despite featuring a bigger 4.5K Retina display, it is 50% smaller in volume than the outgoing model. The M1 chip ensures the 24-inch iMac is notably faster than the previous Intel-based iMacs offering performance improvements of over 50% in both CPU and GPU department. Apple is also offering the 24-inch iMac in multiple colors, though the company won’t sell all the colors through its retail stores.

Read: 24-inch M1 iMac vs 21.5-inch iMac: What’s the Difference

The global chip shortage and supply chain issues mean the M1 24-inch iMac and the M1 iPad Pro lineup will be in short supply for the foreseeable future.

Have you pre-ordered the 24-inch iMac or the M1 iPad Pro? If so, what’s your order status and estimated delivery date? Drop a comment and let us know!