M1 iPad Pro Pre-Order Status Changing to ‘Shipped’ for Many Customers

Some customers are reporting that their M1 iPad Pro pre-order status has changed to “Shipped.” This happens just a day after the 24-inch M1 iMac pre-order status also changed to “Shipped” for some.

When Apple announced the 24-inch M1 iMac and the iPad Pro at its ‘Spring Loaded’ Event last month, it claimed both products would launch in the second half of May. Rumors and leaks suggest Apple will launch the new iPad Pro and iMac lineup on May 21. Customers for whom the pre-order status has changed to “shipped” are likely to receive their order on the launch day itself.

Even if your iPad Pro pre-order status has changed to “shipped,” do not expect it to be delivered before May 21. It is very rare for Apple products to be delivered before their launch day.

Apple does not usually keep such a large gap between pre-order and launch day, but supply chain issues forced the company to take a different route this time around. The new iMac and iPad Pro are expected to be in short supply initially due to a global semi-conductor shortage. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the worse affected of the lot as it features a mini-LED panel, which is also in short supply.

