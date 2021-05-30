MacXDVD 11th Anniversary Sale: Grab 70% Discount

Digiarty Software is running a MacXDVD Anniversary sale where it is offering its popular DVD ripper at a heavily discounted price. They also offer a 4-in-1 Multimedia toolbox — MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX Video Converter Pro, MacX MediaTrans, and 5KPlayer. You can get all this with a free lifetime upgrade, save $150, and pay only $49.99

MacX DVD Ripper Review

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is a professional DVD ripper that can rip video from DVDs, retaining the original image quality. Although streaming content over the internet is now the primary way of watching content for many, there are still collectors who have an authentic collection of DVDs that they want to preserve. Scratches can destroy DVDs containing old memories, or they can get damaged over time, so it is always better to back them up. MacX DVD Ripper is a life savior for them. It can help save their beloved collections and properly preserve them. Since DVDs have become obsolete, MacX DVD Ripper can convert to formats that you can play on modern devices such as large screen TV or your iPhone. I am sure you have put in your heart while collecting your DVDs, and you do not want to lose them. That’s why you should participate in the anniversary giveaway of Digiarty Software to try and win a copy of the MacX DVD Ripper so that you back up what you have on your computer and even burn a DVD. Features and advantages of the MacX DVD Ripper It is possible to create an ISO image from the DVD. ISOs are useful when burning the same content over and over again.

Support any DVD, whether new or old, damaged, poorly structured, regional, or 99-title DVDs.

Using a de-interlacing Engine & high-quality engine, the software can make 1:1 backups of entire DVD contents to ISO image.

It also offers 47x real-time faster conversion speed and 500 Max FPS.

It is possible to choose almost any format from MP4 up to H.264, HEVC, MOV, TV, Plex, NAS, mobiles during DVD conversion.

During video rips, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs, and multi-core CPUs are used in accelerating the process.

With Level-3 hardware acceleration, it can rip a DVD to MP4 in five minutes at 300-500 frames per second (47X faster speed).

The software supports multiple tracks as well as single tracks.

In case you need to go the extra mile, you can use the inbuilt video editor. You can edit DVD subtitles, extract audio from DVD movies, and take stills from DVD movies. Steps to Backup DVD to ISO or any other format Step 1: Insert the DVD in the DVD-ROM Drive, launch WinX DVD Ripper, and click the “DVD Disc” button. The program will automatically detect your primary DVD drive and display its information. If you use more than one DVD player, you can change it with the drop-down menu. You can also select the checkboxes for hardware acceleration, high-quality engines, deinterlacing, and the number of cores you want to use.

Step 2: In the next step, click on the new output profile window that will automatically open. The Output Profile will contain a list of all the features you can use in the software. Click on the DVD Backup Profile and then select Clone DVD to ISO Image.

Creating the ISO, you have three options for the backup:

The full title copy method creates a copy of the entire main title into a multi-track MPEG2 file that contains all video tracks, audio tracks, and subtitles.

The Main Title Content Copy feature only copies the DVD media into a MPEG-2 file with the specified video/subtitle/audio track.

This conversion will ensure that the VIDEO_TS folder is kept intact when creating another DVD with that ISO.

There are several advantages of converting a DVD file to ISO, including the ability to play it back using VLC, MPlayer, virtual drive software, or 5KPlayer. Even without a physical DVD drive, you can play the content from an ISO file.

Step 3: Click on the Run button to start the conversion. Usually, DVDs take up between 8-9 GB of space on a hard drive, so make sure to choose a location that has enough storage space. A two-hour video can be converted in about 15 minutes.

Conclusion

The overall result is that WinX DVD Ripper Pro is an outstanding DVD converter for macOS that allows you rapidly rip DVD to ISO, along with video editing, conversion into diverse formats, such as DVD to MP4, and more. In fact, if you look at the list of features, it is one of the best free DVD to MP4 Converter for Mac. MP4 is a popular format and works with most of the video players available for macOS.

If you are convinced enough of the features and the process, don’t miss the MacXDVD 11th-anniversary offer and start backing up all your DVD before they stop working.

