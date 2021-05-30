MacXDVD 11th Anniversary Sale: Grab 70% Discount

Digiarty Software is running a MacXDVD Anniversary sale where it is offering its popular DVD ripper at a heavily discounted price. They also offer a 4-in-1 Multimedia toolbox — MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX Video Converter Pro, MacX MediaTrans, and 5KPlayer. You can get all this with a free lifetime upgrade, save $150, and pay only $49.99
MacX DVD Ripper Review
Step 2: In the next step, click on the new output profile window that will automatically open. The Output Profile will contain a list of all the features you can use in the software. Click on the DVD Backup Profile and then select Clone DVD to ISO Image.
Creating the ISO, you have three options for the backup:
The full title copy method creates a copy of the entire main title into a multi-track MPEG2 file that contains all video tracks, audio tracks, and subtitles.
The Main Title Content Copy feature only copies the DVD media into a MPEG-2 file with the specified video/subtitle/audio track.
This conversion will ensure that the VIDEO_TS folder is kept intact when creating another DVD with that ISO.
There are several advantages of converting a DVD file to ISO, including the ability to play it back using VLC, MPlayer, virtual drive software, or 5KPlayer. Even without a physical DVD drive, you can play the content from an ISO file.
Step 3: Click on the Run button to start the conversion. Usually, DVDs take up between 8-9 GB of space on a hard drive, so make sure to choose a location that has enough storage space. A two-hour video can be converted in about 15 minutes.
Conclusion
The overall result is that WinX DVD Ripper Pro is an outstanding DVD converter for macOS that allows you rapidly rip DVD to ISO, along with video editing, conversion into diverse formats, such as DVD to MP4, and more. In fact, if you look at the list of features, it is one of the best free DVD to MP4 Converter for Mac. MP4 is a popular format and works with most of the video players available for macOS.
If you are convinced enough of the features and the process, don’t miss the MacXDVD 11th-anniversary offer and start backing up all your DVD before they stop working.
Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.
Subscribe to iPhoneHacks Daily Newsletter
Sign up for our iPhoneHacks Daily newsletter to get the top Apple news stories delivered to your inbox.
This website is not owned by, is not licensed by nor is a subsidiary of Apple Inc. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc. The content of this website is not supplied or reviewed by Apple Inc. All articles, images, logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owners. Please follow this link to read the complete disclaimer.