Netflix Could Launch Its Own Apple Arcade Competitor

Netflix is reportedly considering launching its own Apple Arcade-competitor. The company is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into video games. It has approached a number of veteran executives from the gaming industry to join the company and oversee the development and expansion of its gaming service.

Netflix is also considering offering a bundle of games similar to Apple Arcade. The company’s plans are still in “flux,” and there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done here. However, the company is looking to expand into the gaming segment to further boost its subscriber base and attract new viewers to its platform. The Information first reported about Netflix’s gaming ambitions, which Reuters then corroborated.

Netflix previously partnered with an independent developer to create a game for its popular “Stranger Things” TV series, though it was never released. The company has already released several shows based on video games, including the massively popular “The Witcher.”

Apple first launched Apple Arcade in 2019. It allows one to play over 180 premium games without ads or in-app purchases. Another highlight of Apple Arcade games is that they can be played across various devices in Apple’s ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This means you can start playing a game on your iPad and then continue playing it on your Mac when you get back home.

Our Take

Apple Arcade itself has not been a huge hit for Apple despite the company adding new games to it every week. So, it will be interesting to see what approach Netflix takes here and on which platform it offers its gaming service to lure new subscribers.