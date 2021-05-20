New Apple TV 4K Review Roundup: Buy the Siri Remote!

With the new Apple TV 4K going on sale tomorrow alongside the M1 iMac and iPad Pro, its reviews have gone live. The new Apple TV 4K features a more powerful A12 chip and ships with a brand new Siri Remote.

Most of the Apple TV 4K reviews are positive, highlighting that the extra grunt of the A12 chip is a welcome improvement, though not something that is immediately noticeable. The faster chip also allows the new Apple TV 4K to stream content in 4K HDR at 60fps, a welcome addition to the streaming box.

New Apple TV 4K Review Roundup

CNN

The Apple TV 4K can handle it all, but the previous-gen Apple TV 4K could do much of the same. Yes, apps open quicker and games can run a bit smoother — but it’s not a night and day difference. If you’re still using an Apple TV HD, you will see a significant boost in how quickly apps open and how long it takes to get streaming. Not to mention the upgrade from HD to 4K allows you to stream content and visuals at a sharper 4K resolution. If you don’t have a 4K TV right now, it will still work just fine and offers a form of future-proofing. …

The Siri Remote is the star here, and it’s the best remote we’ve ever tested. It’s simple, minimalistic and, most importantly, intuitive to use. It’s a serious upgrade over the original, and if you’re currently happy with your previous-gen Apple TV 4K, we’d pay $59.99 and get the new remote.

➤ Read

iMore

What it won’t solve for is the Home button. Apple’s renamed it Back, but like the Android back button of old, it’s more like a random action button. If you’re watching a video in the TV app, and you press it, you get an option bar on the bottom of the screen. Then you have to press it again to exit. But if you press it in, say Netflix or Disney+, you’re insta-dumped out of the video. On YouTube, back will dismiss the overlay. In Prime Video, it’ll insta-dump you. … Other than that, the new remote is awesome. There’s a mute button, which I use all the time for apps where the ads always play louder than the videos because that’s the oldest of TV industry jerk moves. And a new power button, which looks kinda bitsy, even un-Apple-like, but comes in super handy — universal even — in our current, multi-component, multi-home theater age.

➤ Read

Check out some video reviews and unboxing of the new Apple TV 4K below.

So, what do you think about the new Apple TV 4K? Will you buy one or just stick to your existing streaming box? Drop a comment and let us know!