Poll: How’s Your iPhone Battery Life on iOS 14.6?

Apple released iOS 14.6 last week with some minor bug fixes and enhancements. Many iPhone users hoped the update would also fix the battery drain and throttling issues that Apple seemed to have inadvertently introduced with the iOS 14.5.1 update.

However, that really did not seem to be the case, with iOS 14.6 making matters worse and bringing about a notable decline in the battery life of all iPhones. Usually, iPhones take around a week to settle down after installing a major iOS update, so you will likely experience slightly better battery life on your iPhone now compared to last week when you installed iOS 14.6.

Nonetheless, there has been a worrying trend with recent iOS 14 releases negatively impacting the battery life of iPhones. The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and other iPhones have seen their battery life go down by almost an hour compared to the initial build of iOS 14.

Perhaps Apple could fix the recent iOS 14 battery life woes with iOS 15, but making the battery life worse with one update and then fixing it with the next major release of the OS cannot really be called an improvement.

How has your experience been with iOS 14.6 in terms of battery life? Do you also think that recent iOS 14 point releases have brought about a notable decline in the battery life of your iPhone? Take part in our poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.