Real Life Images of Beats Studio Buds Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

A real-life image of Apple’s upcoming Beats Studio Buds has been leaked before the official announcement of the earphones.

Apple’s unannounced Beats Studio Buds popped up in the release candidates of the iOS 14.6 last week — possibly the cause of two release candidates of the operating system. Thanks to iOS 14.6 RC, we got a whole bunch of clear images of the product along with its pairing and charging animations. Now, popular Apple leakster MySmartPrice has managed to grab some real-life images of the device even before its official announcement.

The images show a design similar to Beats’ Powerbuds Pro with an in-ear design. The images show that Beats Studio Buds will have Apple’s AirPods Pro like interchangeable silicon ear tips — though the image shows it without the buds wearing one. Other than that, the image shows that the buds will have ‘Apple’ branding on the inner side of the ear tips.

MySmartPrice says that the authenticity of the images cannot be verified as the website received the images from an unknown source.

“MySmartPrice could not independently verify the authenticity of these images. Although the design is quite similar to the previous leaks, the final product could have some design changes.”

According to the previous reports, Beats Studio Buds will feature an ‘Apple chip’ — an H1 or a W1 chip — for instant pairing feature and “Hey, Siri.” Moreover, the buds are said to feature active noise cancellation. There’s no word whether the buds will come with Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos or Lossless Audio support.

It’s unclear when the company would release these earphones. Given that some many images, and even the animations, have popped up around iOS 14.6 update, the release could be imminent.