Redesigned MacBook Pro With 10-Core CPU, SD Card, and HDMI Port Launching This Summer

A new Bloomberg report claims Apple could launch its redesigned MacBook Pro “as early as this summer.” This will be followed by a redesigned MacBook Air, a low-end MacBook Pro, and a Mac Pro with a new design. Apple is also working on a new version of the Mac mini with a faster M-series chipset and a bigger iMac.

The report states that Apple will launch the redesigned MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. As a part of the new design, the MacBook Pro will feature a MagSafe charger, additional ports for improved connectivity with external devices, and more. Interestingly, Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot with its upcoming MacBook Pro.

Apple was the first company to ditch all ports from its MacBook lineup and switch entirely to USB-C. Thus, it is interesting to see the company go back to adding more ports to its devices when the industry has also started following in Apple’s footsteps.

New MacBook Pro Could Feature a 10-Core CPU

Apple is working on two different M-series chips for the redesigned MacBook Pro codenamed “Jade C-Chop” and “Jade C-Die.” Both feature a 10-core CPU packing eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. They will be available with a 16-core or a 32-core GPU. For comparison, Apple’s current M1 chip has only eight GPU cores. Other improvements over the M1 chip include support for up to 64GB RAM, a faster Neural Engine, and more Thunderbolt ports.

Apple could also launch a more powerful Mac mini with the same 10-core chip. It will feature four Thunderbolt ports compared to two found on the existing M1 Mac mini. The more powerful CPU means this new model will sit above the M1 Mac mini and replace the 6-core Intel Mac mini that Apple continues to sell. However, the report speculates that Apple could delay the launch of the new Mac mini or even cancel it.