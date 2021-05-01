Rumor: AirPods 3 and Apple Music Hi-Fi Streaming Tier Could Launch in ‘Coming Weeks’

Apple is rumored to launch the third-generation AirPods and a Hi-Fi Apple Music tier in the “coming weeks.”

The rumor comes from Hits Double Daily, which claims the Hi-Fi Apple Music tier will be priced at $9.99, the same as the existing standard plan. It is unclear if the Hi-Fi Apple Music tier will be compatible with the third-generation AirPods or not. It

Apple Music’s primary rival Spotify announced an HD music streaming in February this year, though it is yet to formally launch it to consumers and announce its pricing. Amazon already an HD streaming tier for Amazon Music which is priced at $14.99/month.

Given that all of Apple Music’s competitors offer an HD music streaming tier, it is not surprising that Apple is also considering offering one. This is the first though that such rumors surrounding Apple Music’s Hi-Fi streaming tier have surfaced though.

As for the third-generation AirPods, it was heavily rumored to launch in March alongside the 2021 iPad Pro. However, that did not happen, with Kuo and other sources claiming that Apple will only launch AirPods 3 in the second half of the year. The third-generation AirPods will be similar to the existing AirPods Pro in design, but miss out on ANC to keep its price in check.