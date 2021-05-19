Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 Could Feature a New Flat-Edged Design

It looks like Apple could be planning a design revamp for the Apple Watch Series 7 later this year. Leaker Jon Prosser says Apple will adopt a flat-edged design language for the next Apple Watch.

Prosser made this revelation in the latest episode of the Genius Bar podcast. He did seem to have more information about the upcoming Apple Watch but did not share it during the show.

As per Prosser, the flat-edged design changes on the Apple Watch Series 7 will be in line with the new design that Apple has adopted across its iPhone, iPad, and iMac lineup. The changes, however, will be more subtle in nature. Apple will also introduce a new green colorway on the Apple Watch Series 7, similar to the shade seen on the iPad Air and AirPods Max.

Apple has given almost all its products a design refresh in the last few years. However, the Apple Watch has not really received any such upgrade. With the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018, Apple bumped the screen size and reduced the bezels, but that’s about it. So, the company looking to give its wearable a major design overhaul with the next iteration makes sense.

There have also been rumors of Apple adding non-invasive blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch Series 7.