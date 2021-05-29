Report: Samsung Starts Production of 120Hz LTPO Display for iPhone 13 Series

Samsung has started the production of 120Hz refresh rate LTPO display panels for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, according to a report from the supply chain outlet TheElec. According to the report, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an LTPO panel from Samsung, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature an LTPS panel from LG.

iPhone 13 series is turning up to be a significant upgrade to the current iPhone 12 lineup. First, the entire iPhone 13 lineup is expected to feature the sensor-shift stabilization which first featured in iPhone 12 Pro Max. And then, Apple is finally shrinking the iPhone notch for the first time in years. Barclays has said that iPhone 13 might also feature an in-display Touch ID.

Apple is said to be on track for the release of the highly anticipated smartphone. iPhone 12 was delayed by a month due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Just a few days ago, TSMC also started the production of the A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13. Now, a report from TheElec, Samsung and LG have started the production of display panels for the next-generation iPhone.

“Samsung is the sole supplier of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels, which supports 120Hz refresh rate. Apple is planning to use LTPO TFT OLED for the two top tier models. LG Display will be supplying low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED panel for the two lower tier models. Including the iPhone 12 series and other legacy models, Samsung is expecting to supply up to 120 million to 130 million units of OLED panels to Apple this year. LG is hoping for up to 50 million units.”

LTPO displays are higher in price as compared to LTPS panels, which explains why Apple is using this technology in only the Pro models. LTPO allows the display to go as low as 10Hz all the way up to 120Hz. Moreover, it helps in preserving some of the battery life.

Even though the low-cost LTPS panels support 120Hz, it’s not yet known whether the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models will come with high refresh rate displays.

What are your expectations from Apple’s next iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!