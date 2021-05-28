One of the highlights when Apple announced its Apple TV 4K back at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event was the new Siri Remote. Reviewers have truly embraced the new remote, some even saying “it’s the best part of the new Apple TV 4K.” Thanks to an update to Remote Buddy, you can now use the new Siri Remote to control your Mac.

Remote Buddy has been updated to version 2.0, the company announced in a blog post. The app already supports a whole bunch of remotes, from Fire TV remote to Satechi remotes, but the new version brings support for the Siri Remote. You can now use the 5-way trackpad to control music, presentations, Netflix, YouTube, and more on Mac.

‘Voice’ button on the new remote can be used to trigger three modes after pairing. The touchpad area of the remote can be used as a trackpad for the Mac to move the cursor around the screen. Obviously, you can move the cursor using the up, down, left, right, and Select buttons too. Along with these two modes, a long press of the volume button will bring up a virtual keyboard on the Mac with which you can type.

Remote Buddy is available for $25. The company also offers a 30-day free trial in case you want to try and test the app first.

