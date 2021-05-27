Sony Is Bringing Some Of Its Iconic Games to Mobile This Financial Year

Sony is planning to bring some of its “iconic IP” to mobile during FY21, which ends on March 2022. This was announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan during an investor relations session.

The company is planning to bring some of its most popular and iconic games to other non-console platforms, following its “very successful” first steps into the PC gaming market. The CEO said that by expanding its games to the mobile platform, the company would be able to reach gamers beyond the PlayStation platform.

“PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.”

Sony intends to release some of its “iconic PlayStation IP” on mobile in FY21 itself, though it does not expect the release of the games to have a major impact on its profit for the year. The first few mobile releases will be a learning experience for Sony and as it publishes more titles on mobile, it expects the platform to become more important from a revenue standpoint.

Apart from mobiles, Sony is also bringing some of its iconic games to the PC.

Our Take

Sony has a number of iconic games in its catalog, including the Uncharted series, Horizon, The Last of Us, Until Dawn, and more. Bringing such iconic games to mobile and iPhone could definitely help the company generate additional revenue and reach a wider set of audience.