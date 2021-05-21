Spotify for Apple Watch Gains Offline Playback Support

Spotify has updated its Apple Watch app with offline playback support. This was among the most requested feature from Spotify users, and the company has taken its own sweet time implementing it.

With the updated Spotify app for Apple Watch, you will be able to directly download and play your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on your watch. The ability to download songs for offline playback will only be available for Spotify Premium subscribers, though.

With offline playback support in Spotify for Apple Watch, you’ll no longer need your iPhone to stream music to your AirPods or other Bluetooth earbuds. You will also be able to ask Siri on your Apple Watch to play songs on Spotify directly.

Below is how Spotify details you will be able to download and save music for offline playback on your Apple Watch:

Find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch. Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.” To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on the watch. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names. Connect your headphones and start listening, no matter where you are!

Spotify’s Apple Watch app already allowed one to stream and control music playback. The latest update is only adding the option to download music for offline playback, which is the feature that the app had missing so far.

Offline playback will be available to all Apple Watch Series 3 or newer owners with a Spotify Premium account. The feature will be rolled out globally over the coming weeks.