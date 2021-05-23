This Beloved Language App is Currently on Super Sale

We haven’t been able to travel like we’d like to, but now is the perfect time to work on getting fluent ahead of your next big getaway. And thanks to the best-selling Babbel Language Learning app, you can learn 14 different languages — from Italian to Swedish to Portuguese — right from your iPhone. A lifetime subscription to all of these languages is currently on sale in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for the record low price of $179 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

If you’d like to learn Spanish before your next Mexican vacation, Babbel can help you order for the table in fluent Español ahead of your trip. Access 10 to 15-minute bite-sized lessons that fit easily into even the busiest schedule, all on practical topics like travel, family, business and food. Their speech recognition technology even ensures you will sound like a local, and over 10 million users worldwide, 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play and 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store prove that users are loving this app. PC Mag says it “exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses” and The Economist raved “Babbel’s lessons, unlike Duolingo’s, first focus on building basic conversational skills.” And happy customer JonRobert J. raved, “A great way to review French and Danish grammar! I look forward to testing the other languages, too!”

Ready to learn a new language? Get a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription to all languages for only $179 for a limited time today in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.