This Mac App Will Help You Finally Write That Bestselling Novel

We’ve all been spending more time at home lately, have you used your time wisely? If you’ve thought up the perfect plot for a bestselling novel during quarantine and have been jotting notes down in your iPhone, Scrivener 3 for Mac can help you bring your ideas to life. This award-winning app takes the beginning notions of your novel and guides you through to a full manuscript, and right now it’s available in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $29.99 for a very limited time.

If you’ve ever tried to get into the flow of writing, you’ll know Microsoft Word is not your friend! Scrivener 3 for Mac is the perfect solution for the creative types and writing professionals hoping to take their idea from logline to full completed manuscript, giving you everything you need to start writing and keep going. It uses a ring-binder metaphor that helps you gather your material and flick between different parts of your manuscript, notes and references easily, and then Scrivenings mode puts your pieces of writing together and lets you edit as a single document. Auto-save and backups make sure you don’t miss a sentence, and unique tools like the corkboard and outliner help you work on plot points easily so you’ll get your project on the New York Times Bestseller List in no time.

Make 2021 the year you write that great novel. For a very limited time, Scrivener 3 for Mac is available at the low price of $29.99 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

Prices subject to change.