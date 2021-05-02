At Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded Event,’ the company announced AirTag and entered a new hardware category. In a surprising move, Apple has priced AirTag in line with the competition and offers a bunch of AirTag accessories to track lost devices with accuracy. Looking at AirTag features and capabilities, here are the best use case scenarios we can think of why you should get an AirTag.

The AirTag is a small, button-shaped tracking device with a glossy white front that can be customized with an engraving and a silver backing. AirTags are designed around the CR2032 batteries inside them and need additional accessories to attach to an item. Read along to find the top use case scenarios on why you should get an AirTag.

Top 5 Ways to Use Apple AirTags in Your Daily Life

The biggest reason to get an AirTag is to find a lost object, device, or key. We have compiled a list of scenarios in which an AirTag can help you find the device using Apple’s Find My service. Let’s discuss them.

1. Find Lost Car and Home Keys

We all have been in such a situation where we are left spending hours to find a car or home key. An AirTag offers convenience to find the lost car or home key in a couple of minutes.

Simply open the Find My app on the iPhone and track the keys using Apple Maps. You can also use the AirTag speakers and make a sound. It comes with a battery life of ‘over one year,’ after which the user can replace it. This is likely going to be the most popular use case of AirTag: users attaching it to a keychain with their home or car key.

AirTag setup is also simple compared to the rivals. An AirTag will automatically detect your iPhone and show a setup screen similar to AirPods. You just give it a name or set a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” and the AirTag will start showing up under the “Items” section of the Find My app.

2. Find Lost or Stolen Wallet

This is yet another scenario where you can retrieve your precious belongings from a thief. Due to AirTag’s small size and easy setup, you can place it in your wallet and forget about it. The next time when you can’t find the wallet, open the Find My app and alert the AirTag to ring the bell.

Did someone steal your wallet on the street? Before the thief goes ahead and empties your wallet, you need to use the Find My app to track the device. Don’t mistakenly alert the thief with the alarm function. Silently track your wallet and inform the authorities about the theft.

AirTag design does mean that it won’t fit in slim wallets properly, though. This use case is ideal for ladies’ purses and backpacks, as the AirTag will protrude quite a bit in slim wallets.

3. Attach an AirTag to Your Baby

New-born babies don’t really sit still, which means one must keep a constant eye on them. This is particularly difficult to do when both parents work from home and attend Zoom meetings and get other things done all day. In such cases, you may not have enough time on your hands to keep track of your baby’s location all the time. Enter an AirTag.

Attach an AirTag to your baby’s clothes or stroller, and you are all set to track your baby’s movements 24 x 7. AirTag uses Apple’s U1 chip, found in iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 series, for precision location. With the use of Ultra Wide Band technology and U1 chip, AirTag can accurately measure the distance of them from an iPhone and return a precise location. The tech allows you to track your lost baby accurately.

4. Add AirTag to Your Backpack or Cycle

I have a habit of losing out my backpack to cafes or relative’s homes. AirTag is the perfect accessory for me to find my backpack.

In 2021, new cars come with a built-in navigation system and anti-theft protection to find the stolen car, so it doesn’t make sense to add an AirTag to your car. However, you can attach an AirTag to be bottom of your cycle seat. If it gets stolen, you can track it using Apple’s Find My app.

5. Add AirTag to Your Airport Luggage

I’m sure our readers will relate to this one. As a tech journalist, who frequently flies around the cities to cover the launch events, I frequently lost my baggage due to the laziness of airport staff. Using an AirTag, one can quickly view the lost baggage and even make sure that it has boarded the flight with you.

Another useful scenario is during the baggage claim area. You can use the alarm function and get notified when the baggage comes to your side.

These are the use case scenarios we can think of getting an AirTag. Are you thinking of getting an AirTag? How are you planning to use it? Share your reason in the comments section below.