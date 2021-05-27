Twitter Blue Subscription Confirmed Via App Store Listing

Last week, we learned that Twitter is working on a paid subscription called ‘Twitter Blue.’ Thanks to an update to the app’s App Store listing, the Twitter Blue subscription has been confirmed along with its pricing. Moreover, Jane Wong, the popular app researcher, has been able to dig up some more information about the service.

Twitter Blue subscription will cost $2.99 per month in the United States. Twitter app’s App Store listing was updated earlier today to reflect the changes. The listing now shows Twitter Blue as an in-app purchase, with the price mentioned as $2.99. As revealed by Jane, Twitter will support Apple’s in-app purchasing system.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Jane was able to subscribe to the service, becoming possibly the first Twitter Blue paid subscriber. As we can see in the screenshot shared by her, the subscription will enable three features for the users. The first one is the ‘Undo Tweet’ feature, which was revealed earlier by her.

The feature has been leaked before and seems like it would work exactly like Gmail’s undo send email feature. After sending a tweet, the user would get a popup asking if he/she wants to undo send it — which may help in case of a typo. The tweet will actually not be sent until the undo send tweet pop-up disappears.

The other two features revealed by Jane include the app themeing and custom icon options. With the Blue subscription, you’ll be able to change the accent theme of the app to blue, yellow, red, purple, orange, and green. Moreover, the subscription will give users an option to change the app icon’s color as well.

There’s also a ‘Reader Mode’ that will let users “keep up with threads by turning them into easy-to-read text.”

I’m not coming across signs of ads reduction at the moment. We’ll see — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Jane says that there are no signs of reduction in the in-app ads as of now, suggesting that the subscription won’t unlock the ad-free Twitter experience. Twitter is also said to be bundling Scroll subscription along with Twitter Blue. This service would allow users to read content without ads and support content writers along with it. However, there are no signs of the ‘Scroll’ feature as well.

Are you interested in buying the Twitter Blue subscription? What your thoughts on the whole Twitter subscription model? Let us know in the comments section down below!