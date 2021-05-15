Twitter Blue Subscription to Include Features Like Undo Tweet, Could Be Priced At $2.99/Month

Twitter is reportedly working on the ‘Twitter Blue’ subscription. The new Twitter Blue subscription would include features like undo send tweet and collections, and is said to be priced at $2.99 per month.

Twitter is known to be introducing paid subscriptions later this year. According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the same researcher who unveiled that Twitter is launching a new verification program next week, has said that Twitter is also going to introduce a new Twitter Blue subscription at some point this year.

According to Jane, Twitter Blue would allow users to undo send tweets. The feature has been leaked before and seems like it would work exactly like Gmail’s undo send email feature. After sending a tweet, the user would get a popup asking if he/she wants to undo send it — may help in case of a typo.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

The subscription would also bundle a new feature called ‘Collections’ which will let users save and organize — more like bookmark — their favorite tweets into collections to easily find them later. This is similar to Instagram’s save button that allows users to save posts in different collections, although the feature is available for free on Facebook’s service.

Moreover, Twitter is also said to be bundling Scroll subscription along with Twitter Blue. Scroll is a company that Twitter bought last week. This service would allow users to read content without ads and support content writers along with it. The company is also said to be integrating Revue, which lets content writers post newsletters on social media.

Twitter has been fairly busy over the past few months. It recently announced its Clubhouse competitor called Twitter Spaces. The company also announced a new feature ‘Tip Jar’ last week.

Are you interested in buying the Twitter Blue subscription? What your thoughts on the whole Twitter subscription model? Let us know in the comments section down below!