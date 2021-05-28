Twitter Pauses Its Verification Program Just A Week After Launch

Just a week after Twitter introduced its new verification program, the company has decided to take a step back. The company says that its has received a huge amount of request over the course of few days, and has decided not to take any new applications.

Twitter announced the brief suspension of the verification program in, well, a tweet. “We’re rolling in verification requests,” the company said in a tweet. “So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear)”

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

Under the new verification program, Twitter allowed people of certain categories to apply for verification. These categories included government officials, journalists, people in the entertainment industry and sports, and more. Twitter is no longer accepting applications for the program. The company promises to reopen the requests soon.

Twitter’s been busy over the past couple of weeks. The company is said to be working on a paid subscription called Twitter Blue. The subscription, according to the reports, will offer features like undo send tweets, a reader mode for threads, custom app theming and icon options, and more.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

Moreover, the company is said to be testing Facebook-like reactions for the social media. Jane Wong, the popular app researcher, revealed the feature in her tweet. She says that the reactions are under development right now — pointing out that the ‘cheer’ and ‘sad’ reactions are still ‘hearts.’

Twitter, when it first launched the verification program in 2017, also saw the same fate. It was only until May 2021 that the program was resumed, which, now, has also been paused.

Have you applied for verification on Twitter through the new program? What’s your experience been like? Let us know in the comments section below!