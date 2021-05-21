Twitter Previews Ticketed Spaces, Available For US Users with More Than 1000 Followers

It is no secret that Twitter is working on new features that would rake in more revenue. Twitter is now previewing its Ticketed Spaces and has outlined what content creators can expect. In upcoming weeks US users will be able to host live audio rooms. Those who want to charge need to have a minimum of 1000 followers, 18 years of age and above, and active on Twitter Spaces.

The money paid by subscribers will be divided between Twitter, payment partners, and platform partners. For instance, if a content creator is paid $10, Apple takes its cut of 30%. In the remaining $7, Twitter takes a 20% cut while the rest goes to the creator. After fees and all deductions, the creator will receive roughly 56% of the revenue. We wonder how creators will feel about sharing nearly half of their revenue with multiple platforms.

Twitter says it will cover Stripe fees. However, this also means that users will need a Stripe account. Stripe doesn’t support countries like India and Twitter might lose out a big chunk of audience and the revenue. Perhaps the company could introduce new payment partners as and when the feature launches outside the US.

Content creators need to apply by filling out an application. As per the Twitter spokesperson, the applications will be processed in few weeks and allow anyone across the globe to purchase Ticketed Space. Recently, Twitter Spaces started allowing anyone with more than 600 followers to schedule and host an event.

Our Take

As mentioned earlier, Twitter is going overdrive when it comes to creating new revenue channels. It has also announced Super Follows that require people to pay money for premium content or lists. Furthermore, the company could also launch Twitter Blue, a premium tier with exclusive features like undo Tweets.