Twitter Spaces Is Now Available For Anyone with 600+ Followers

Recently Twitter announced a live audio room feature to take on the likes of Clubhouse. Until now, the feature was in a public beta. Today Twitter has announced that anyone with more than 600 followers can access Spaces on iOS.

Today, we’re bringing the ability to host a Space to all accounts with 600 or more followers on Twitter. Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.

The Spaces feature allows Twitter users to create a room with a maximum of 10 participants. All of these participants can speak and have a conversation. On the other hand, unlimited users could listen to the stream. After a slight delay, the new Twitter feature will finally be available to the public. Twitter has tweaked the Spaces feature over the past couple of months.

Open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring. Spaces are for small and intimate conversations with just a few others, or for big discussions about what’s unfolding right now with thousands of listeners.

Twitter Spaces is expected to support multiple co-hosts shortly. Furthermore, hosts will be able to charge an access fee for their listeners. Interestingly, the Spaces also lets users schedule and get reminders. Interestingly a couple of days back, Clubhouse added an identical feature. Twitter requires users to have at least 600 followers to create Space. Once live, the feature will be accessible by clicking the purple bubble that pops up on the top of your timeline. Twitter is also testing features like Undo Send, Full-Sized image preview, and support for voice DM.