Twitter Now Lets You Tip Anyone Right Through Their Profile

Twitter today rolled out its new feature called ‘Tip Jar.’ Tip Jar lets you tip any creator directly through the creator’s profile.

Twitter is making tipping creators or for that matter any Twitter user easy today. The company began rolling out its new Tip Jar feature through which you can send an amount of money as a tip to any Twitter user. Now, users will begin seeing the new Tip Jar button on the profile that already has access to the feature.

Tip Jar can be integrated with a number of popular payment services, namely Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Once the creator has connected his/her payment account to Twitter, a Tip button would appear on their profile. Tapping on the button will take the user to the selected payment service where he/she can make a tip.

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc — Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

Twitter takes no amount of cut from the tip made. And to make matters more interesting, Twitter has opted for making the payment outside of the Twitter app, and not using Apple’s in-app purchasing system, which would have seen Apple taking a 30% cut from the tip made.

Tip Jar is only available to selected users, for now, says Twitter. This feature is a part of features Twitter announced at its event earlier this year. Twitter is yet to roll out the highly anticipated ‘Super Follow‘ feature which would allow users to get exclusive content and deals from creators on Twitter.