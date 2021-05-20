Twitter Verification Now Open for All

As reported last week, Twitter has re-launched its verification program. Anyone with a Twitter account can now apply for verification to get the blue tick next to their Twitter profile. Here’s everything you need to know.

Twitter scrapped its verification program four years ago, and now it has relaunched its verification program that allows all Twitter users to apply for verification. With the new update, users will be able to submit requests to get Twitter’s blue checkmark next to their profile and confirm their identity within the app.

Currently, if you belong to the six categories specific categories particularized by Twitter, you can apply for verification. These categories include journalists, brands, government officials, activists, and other “notable” figures such as sportsperson and people from the entertainment industry.

To get verified, you obviously need to have an active Twitter account with a confirmed phone number and email address. Then, as Twitter says, over the coming weeks you’ll see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. You’ll then have to fill a form sharing your government-issued ID to Twitter, and a few other details.

Once you’ve filled the form, a dedicated team at Twitter will review the requests and decide whether or not the account should be verified or not. The process should take a few days, says Twitter. Following the initial rollout, Twitter will also add other categories to the list, such as religious leaders and academics.

Earlier this month, Twitter also rolled out a new ‘Tip Jar’ feature that allows you to tip creators and other individuals. The company is also said to be working on a new subscription called Twitter Blue users to undo send a tweet and add tweets to collections.

Have you been waiting to get verified on Twitter? How long have you been using Twitter for? Let us know in the comments section below!