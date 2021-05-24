Verizon Offering Free Apple Arcade Subscription for up to a Year

Verizon is offering its Unlimited mobile subscribers a free subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for six months. If you are a Verizon “Play More” or “Get More” unlimited plan subscriber, you will get Apple Arcade access free for a year.

The offer will be available starting May 25 through August 19, 2021. So, if you are a Verizon subscriber with an eligible plan, make sure to redeem the offer within the stipulated date. Once the 6-month or 12-month access to Apple Arcade ends, you will be charged $4.99 per month for the gaming service unless you cancel the subscription first.

Apple itself offers a trial period of Apple Arcade, but that’s only one month long. With new Apple devices, the company offers a three-month trial period. Verizon’s offer is notably better than what Apple offers and translates into a saving of $29.94 to $59.88 depending on which plan you are subscribed to.

Verizon already bundles a free subscription to Disney+ with its selected unlimited plans for six months. Its “Get More” unlimited plan includes a free Apple Music subscription for a year as well along with a subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. You can find more details about the various benefits your Verizon plan offers from here.

Apple Arcade offers access to over 180+ games that you can play across your various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. All games are free of ads, with Apple adding new games to the service every week.