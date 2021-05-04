Video Shows Off iPhone 13 Pro Max’s Smaller Notch

iPhone 13 is shaping up to be a pretty big update to the iPhone, even though reports claim that iPhone 13, or iPhone 12s whatever Apple ends up calling it, is not going to be a major upgrade. Now, a new video has shown off Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max’s smaller notch with redesigned Face ID and relocated earpiece.

Apple is expected to reveal iPhone 13 at an event later this year. The new iPhone is expected to host a bunch of new features, including an LTPO 120Hz refresh rate display — which is likely to be manufactured by Samsung. On top of a higher refresh rate display, it is also expected to feature a faster A15 Bionic chip and upgraded cameras.

Adding to this list of features, iPhone 13 is also expected to host a smaller notch, thanks to a redesigned Face ID camera system and relocated earpiece. The smaller notch has been leaked a bunch of times, but today, popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy showed off a dummy unit of the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max giving us a first look at the redesigned camera array.

Lew says that the dummy unit is based on leaked schematics circulating among Apple supply chain sources, and was sourced by Ben Geskin. In the video, we can see that the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is smaller than the current notch. This is due to the shifting of the earpiece to the upper bezel, and not in the notch.

Lew also shows off the upgraded cameras we can expect from iPhone 13. The camera sensors on the new iPhone are expected to be larger than iPhone 12. Popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera, going from 5P (f/2.4) and fixed focus (FF) to 6P (f/1.8) and autofocus (AF).

What do you think about the smaller notch on iPhone 13 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments section below!