Report: WhatsApp Downloads Drop Over 40% Amid Rivals Growth and Privacy Concerns

According to a new report published by Sensor Tower, WhatsApp downloads dropped by 43% year on year. In the same period, WhatsApp rivals Telegram and Signal saw a growth of nearly 1200%.

WhatsApp has been the talk of the town ever since its new privacy policy release in January. The new policy hasn’t been taken well by its users and people are moving away from Facebook’s messaging service. With the negative sentiment in place, the company decided to backtrack its privacy policy. However, it will still give you a ‘persistent reminder’ to accept its new terms.

If you’re still not clear, read our explainer on what are the issues with WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Telegram and Signal Benefit from WhatsApp’s Downfall

According to the new report published by Sensor Tower, WhatsApp rivals Telegram and Signal have been benefitting from this situation. In the first quarter of this year, Telegram saw a growth of nearly 100% as Telegram’s installs climbed to more than 161 million.

Signal saw even massive growth, with its installs increasing by 1,119% year on year to 64.6 million. WhatsApp, on the other hand, saw a decline in app downloads by 43% to 172.3 million, though the figure is still larger than its competitors.

In case you decide to do away with WhatsApp, check out the best WhatsApp alternatives to use.

After WhatsApp’s privacy policy release in January, Telegram and Signal saw a boost in app installs. However, the report outlines, “their download velocity has since slowed.” Telegram reached 63.5 million downloads in January, but it has declined month-over-month to nearly 27 million this month.

“Although its installs have declined each month since the January spike, Signal is experiencing consistent Y/Y growth each month. In April, it saw 2.8 million downloads globally, more than double the 1.3 million in April 2020.”

2020 was one of the best years for these messaging services. With all us stuck in our homes, these messaging services and online meeting apps, such as Zoom, were our only way of communicating with friends and loved ones. However, with the situation improving in many parts of the world, these messaging services have seen a decline in app installs.

“The situation is still developing and made all the more complex by shifting user behavior. As the circumstances continue to evolve, we will likely see changes to the way consumers message and the platforms they gravitate to.”

Which messaging service are you using? Do you prefer WhatsApp over Telegram and Signal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!