WhatsApp Won’t Delete Your Account If You Don’t Accept Its New Privacy Policy, But There’s a Catch

WhatsApp has now stated that it won’t delete your account if you don’t accept its new privacy policy, but it comes with a catch.

WhatsApp, earlier this year, rolled out a new privacy policy that initially stated that the service would allow Facebook and third-party services to access a user’s data. However, after a lot of users complained about the new policy, it backtracked and said that the messages to friends and family were safe.

Along with this announcement, WhatsApp also announced that if the users do not comply with the privacy policy by May 15th, which is now approaching, it will delete users’ accounts. However, the company has again backtracked and it now says that it will not delete users’ accounts, but it will also not allow to use them to its full capabilities.

If you’re still not clear, read our explainer on what are the issues with WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. Also, if you decide to do away with the service, check out the best WhatsApp alternatives to use.

WhatsApp Won’t Delete Your Account, But Will Give a ‘Persistent Reminder’

The new WhatsApp FAQ published today clarified that it won’t delete the account, but it will keep reminding the users about accepting its new terms. It says that the users who don’t accept the new terms start receiving reminders, and after some time, the reminders will come persistent, not allowing you to use the service as usual.

If you don’t accept the terms, you won’t be able to access your chat list. However, you can continue answering video and audio calls. As a result, you’ll be able to reply to messages only via the notification, as the service won’t allow you to access the chat list. After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able even to answer the calls.

The new actions against the account who don’t accept the terms seem a bit too much. But then, we have seen the company clamor over users’ privacy over the course of last few months.

