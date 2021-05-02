WhatsApp Update for iPhone Lets You ‘Review’ Voice Messages Before Sending Them

WhatsApp is testing a new feature on iPhone that lets you review voice messages before sending them.

Currently, WhatsApp sends an audio message as soon as you take your finger off the record button. WABetaInfo has now discovered a new feature in WhatsApp’s source code that would let you review those voice messages before sending them. So if you decide not to send the audio message, you can simply click on discard and WhatsApp will delete the recording.

Right now, if you want to listen to an audio message before sending is recording it via a third-party app and then sharing it via WhatsApp. WABetaInfo says that “this new feature (currently under development) will add a new Review button that you can easily tap to listen to the voice message.”

The feature isn’t available for the public yet, and not even for the TestFlight beta users. The report says that it is currently under development, and the company plans to roll out the feature in a future update.

WhatsApp has been busy lately adding new features to the app. Its latest update improved media previews and disappearing messages on iPhone. Its parent company Facebook has been preparing to integrate WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The company was recently under scrutiny cause of a loophole that let stalkers track someone’s WhatsApp usage using the ‘Online’ status.

Do you find the update useful? What other features would you like to see on WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments section below!