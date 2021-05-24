WWDC 2021 Poster Hints New MacBook Pro Launch At The Event

Apple today announced its WWDC 2021 schedule. The week-long event will kick off on 7th June, 10:00 PT, and will again be conducted in an online mode. Apple is expected to announce iOS 15 and macOS 12 at the event. Renowned Apple leaker Jon Prosser has suggested that WWDC 2021 poster is indeed hinting at something, and the new MacBook Pro will launch next month.

The new claim comes after Bloomberg last week reported that a new MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU and the HDMI port is launching this summer.

WWDC 2021 Poster Hints at new MacBook Pro Launch

Apple released a new poster of WWDC 2021 today. In the poster, three persons are shown using a MacBook Pro. The left-most person is shown coding something and zooming in on the picture reveals three Unicode. These Unicode, when translated, show fork and knife, sleeping z’s, and the MacBook emoji. On top of all three, ‘True’ is written hinting at the new MacBook Pro launch at the event.

Soon after the many publications picked up the emoji hint, Jon Prosser took to Twitter to reveal that a new MacBook Pro is indeed launching next month. Prosser didn’t provide any other information apart from this, though 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are said to be in the works.

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

The 2021 MacBook Pro is said to feature a MagSafe charger, additional ports for improved connectivity with external devices, and more. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot with its upcoming MacBook Pro according to various reports. The new MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a 10-core CPU and a 16/32-core GPU.

Taking a closer look at the poster, the code says ‘True’ on the Glasses’ reflection. Apple might have left the hint for rumored Apple Mixed Reality headset, or maybe even Apple Glass, launch at the event.

It’s only two weeks until Apple kicks off its event. What are your expectations from WWDC 2021? Do you think we’ll see hardware announcements at the event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!