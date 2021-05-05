YouTube’s TikTok Rival Shorts Is Going Live for All US Creators Next Week

In the past, apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter have been cloning features from each other. Recently we have seen a surge of audio-based features aimed at rivalling Clubhouse. YouTube is now gearing up to offer a TikTok styled video feature on its app. It is seemingly inspired by TikTok is set to go live for all US YouTubers starting next week.

YouTube Shorts are horizontal videos limited to 60 seconds and play in a loop. It is very similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels. On the top, you will get to see an Explore option alongside different categories like Cooking, Nature etc. The Explore category consists of trending videos on trending topics. Furthermore, YouTube Shorts also gets a placement in the bottom button.

We’re excited to announce that we are building YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.

YouTube had restricted the duration of Shorts to 15 seconds in the testing phase. With an increased time of 60 seconds, the YouTube Shorts is now better equipped to take on Instagram Reels and TikTok videos. YouTube Shorts debuted in India, and the stable version will now be available for US creators. Next week you should be able to see short-form videos on the YouTube app.

YouTube is offering is a slew of features for creators. They can combine multiple clips with the help of a multi-segment camera and use the best bits to create a 60-seconds video. Furthermore, the speed control feature will let you change the pace, while the countdown feature comes in handy for hands-free recording. Want to learn more about creating YouTube Shorts? Check out this forum post.