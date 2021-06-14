Leak: Redesigned MacBook Pro and M1X Mac Mini to Launch in Q4 2021

According to a new leak, Apple will introduce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the M1X Mac Mini in Q4 2021. Apple will host an event, similar to the event it held for the M1 Mac lineup launch, in late October or early November this year to introduce the two new devices.

Rumors of the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been floating around for quite a while now. The company was expected to introduce the highly anticipated redesigned MacBook Pro with the M1X chip at WWDC 2021. However, Apple did not announce any new Mac hardware at the event — even though the M1X MacBook Pro tag was included in the keynote’s YouTube video.

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

Now, according to leaker Dylandkt, Apple has plans to introduce the new MacBook Pro in Q4 2021. Dylandkt has previously (correctly) predicted about the 2021 iMac’s design and its launch date. The leaker claims both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will include an enhanced M1 chip.

Dylandkt belives that M1X will be “an extension of the M1 that will contain more thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, GPU cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw”. Previous reports claim that M1X will have a 10-core CPU and a 16-core or a 32-core GPU.

Along with the M1X chip, the 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to feature a Mini-LED display. It is also said to come with a MagSafe charging port and more number of I/O ports including an SD card slot. Few reports also claim that Apple will get rid of the TouchBar and debut a slimmer, lighter, and flatter design language.

iMac Pro will most likely not release at this event but you can definitely expect the Mac mini alongside the new Macbook Pro 14 and 16, all of which will contain the M1X. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

In a separate tweet, Dylandkt said that Apple won’t launch an iMac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip this year. Though he says that Mac mini will get refreshed with more ports and a faster CPU this year. Few renders of the M1X Mac mini were leaked a few weeks ago, revealing its potential design with a white plexiglass design.

What are your expectations from Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro? Are you looking forward to any improvements other than the new chipset?