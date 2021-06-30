2015 12-Inch MacBook is a ‘Vintage Apple Product’ Now

Remember the “MacBook” series Apple debuted in 2015? Apple claimed that it “reinvented” the notebook again with its MacBook series. However, the company discontinued the MacBook series in 2019 with its falling sales. And now, the original 2015 12-inch MacBook has entered Apple’s list of Vintage Products.

Products from Apple are considered “vintage” when Apple stops its production and sales for more than 5 years. It has almost been six years since the original MacBook introduction, and now it has entered Apple’s list of vintage products.

Vintage Apple products don’t receive software updates from Apple. Unsurprisingly, the 2015 MacBook is missing from Apple’s list of Macs that support macOS 12 Monetary. On top of no software support, vintage products are not guaranteed as “repairable” from Apple.

The 12-inch MacBook, also known as the “Retina MacBook,” claimed to reinvent the notebook. It was not a replacement for the MacBook Air lineup and was considered to be a perfect laptop for those with minimal or light use. Apple equipped MacBook with an Intel M-series processor when it launched.

However, due to its hefty price tag of $1,299, MacBook failed to impress the masses, especially when the MacBook Pro was available at a price just higher than this. Ultimately, Apple decided to do away with the 12-inch MacBook series in 2019 with its falling sales.

