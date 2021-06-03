Redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro Spotted in Regulatory Database Ahead of WWDC 2021

Apple is expected to introduce a redesigned MacBook Pro with M1X at the WWDC 2021 event later this month. Ahead of the keynote, Apple has filed a new device in the Chinese regulatory database which is supposedly the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Spotted by MacRumors, the listing was filed by Apple’s supplier Sunwoda Electronic for a device with model number A2527. Apple generally names its Mac with such model numbers and this model number does not exist, as of now suggesting that the filing is for the 2021 MacBook Pro.

The battery is rated at 8,693 mAh/11.45V which is close to the current 16-inch Intel MacBook Pro (8,790 mAh/11.36V). Sunwoda Electronics is the same supplier who filed the larger iPhone 13 batteries earlier this week.

Redesigned 2021 M1X MacBook Pro Rumors

Apple is expected to announce its 2021 MacBook Pro next week. Along with a redesigned chassis, the laptop from Apple is expected to feature an advanced M-series chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core or a 32-core GPU. Along with the improved chipset, it is said to come with a MagSafe charging port.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature an HDMI port, SD card slot, and USB-C ports for connectivity. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo were the first ones to say that Apple will be launching the redesigned MacBook Pro models later this year.

It’s only a week until Apple kicks off its event. What are your expectations from WWDC 2021? Do you think we’ll see any other hardware announcements at the event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Renders created by Antonio De Rosa.